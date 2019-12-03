Trump walks back claim that US did not support Iranian protests

United States President Trump said the United States did not support anti-government protests in Iran, but declined to comment further on the unrest in the country at a joint news conference with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday, but soon later tweeted that the US has supported the protests and always will.In response to a reporter asking whether the United States supported protesters in Iran at the press conference, Trump said: "I don't want to comment on that, but the answer's 'no.' But I don't want to comment on that."Soon afterwards, Trump tweeted "The United States of America supports the brave people of Iran who are protesting for their FREEDOM. We have under the Trump Administration, and always will!"
In November, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo expressed US support for the Iranian protesters at a State Department briefing in November.“To the courageous people of Iran who refuse to stay silent about 40 years of abuse by the regime, I say simply this: The United States hears you, we support you, and we will continue to stand with you and your struggle for a brighter future for your people and for your great nation,” Pompeo said at the press briefing.The secretary of state also asked Iranian protesters on Twitter to send videos, photos and information documenting the Islamic Republic's crackdown on protesters to the US in order for the US to "expose and sanction the abuses."Pompeo tweeted the request in Farsi and English as internet was being restored to Iran after being shut down for over 100 hours.US President Donald Trump condemned Iran's decision to shut off internet, tweeting that "They want ZERO transparency, thinking the world will not find out the death and tragedy that the Iranian Regime is causing!"Omri Nahmias contributed to this report.
The United States of America supports the brave people of Iran who are protesting for their FREEDOM. We have under the Trump Administration, and always will!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 3, 2019
