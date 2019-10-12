Trump: We’re sending troops to Saudi Arabia and ‘they pay for everything’

US President Donald Trump said on Friday the US is sending more troops to Saudi Arabia "to help", Reuters reported.



Trump added that the Kingdom of Saud, one of the largest oil producing nations in the world, “has agreed to pay us for everything we’re doing.”

var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });