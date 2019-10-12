Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Trump: We’re sending troops to Saudi Arabia and ‘they pay for everything’

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
October 12, 2019 00:04
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

US President Donald Trump said on Friday the US is sending more troops to Saudi Arabia "to help", Reuters reported. 
 
Trump added that the Kingdom of Saud, one of the largest oil producing nations in the world, “has agreed to pay us for everything we’re doing.” 



