Trump admin expected to announce details on U.S. biofuels deal by Friday

The Trump administration is expected to announce details on a U.S. biofuels deal to help farmers by Friday, three sources familiar with the matter said.



The announcement comes after weeks of discussions between the White House and farm- and oil-state senators, oil refining executives and biofuels officials.

In August, Trump promised a "giant package" related to ethanol after his administration granted 31 oil refiners exemptions to biofuel blending mandates, outraging farmers and ethanol producers.

