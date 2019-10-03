Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Trump admin expected to announce details on U.S. biofuels deal by Friday

By REUTERS
October 3, 2019 19:03
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

The Trump administration is expected to announce details on a U.S. biofuels deal to help farmers by Friday, three sources familiar with the matter said.

The announcement comes after weeks of discussions between the White House and farm- and oil-state senators, oil refining executives and biofuels officials.

In August, Trump promised a "giant package" related to ethanol after his administration granted 31 oil refiners exemptions to biofuel blending mandates, outraging farmers and ethanol producers.


Related Content

Breaking news
October 3, 2019
U.S. House intel panel chief: Trump's cannot use office to probe rivals

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings