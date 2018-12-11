Trump administration defends tear gassing of migrants on Mexico border

Breaking news.
The firing of tear gas canisters by US border agents toward migrants in Mexico near a border crossing last month followed regulations, a senior Trump administration official said in testimony to Congress on Tuesday.
On Nov. 25, US border agents fired tear gas to disperse a group of migrants near the US-Mexico border crossing separating Tijuana from San Diego when some rushed through fencing into the United States.
A day after the incident, Mexico's foreign ministry presented a diplomatic note to the US government calling for "a full investigation" into what it described as non-lethal weapons directed toward Mexican territory.
Kevin McAleenan, commissioner of US Customs and Border Protection, the agency that oversees US Border Patrol, said in testimony to the Senate Judiciary Committee that the use of tear gas was within the agency's regulations and came as agents faced a "difficult situation."
The migrants attempting to cross the US-Mexico border "were assaultive in their behavior, they threw rocks at agents," McAleenan said, adding that one agent had to have surgery as a result of injuries. McAleenan had earlier said in a statement that four agents were hit with rocks, but that they did not suffer serious injuries.
Women and small children were within the group of migrants exposed to the tear gas, and images of them fleeing the approaching gas sparked outrage.
McAleenan said women and children were "absolutely not" deliberately targeted by agents firing tear gas canisters.
