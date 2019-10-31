Trump adviser Tim Morrison resigns before his testimony on ‘Ukraine-Gate’

President Trump's adviser Tim Morrison resigned the day before his expected testimony in Congress in the “Ukraine-Gate” affair.



US Secretary of State John Sullivan said in his congressional testimony that United States President Donald Trump's private lawyer Rudy Giuliani was involved in the decision to oust the then-ambassador to Ukraine, Marie Yovanovitch.



