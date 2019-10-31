Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Trump adviser Tim Morrison resigns before his testimony on ‘Ukraine-Gate’

By MAARIV ONLINE
October 31, 2019 02:41
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

President Trump's adviser Tim Morrison resigned the day before his expected testimony in Congress in the “Ukraine-Gate” affair.

US Secretary of State John Sullivan said in his congressional testimony that United States President Donald Trump's private lawyer Rudy Giuliani was involved in the decision to oust the then-ambassador to Ukraine, Marie Yovanovitch.


Related Content

Breaking news
October 31, 2019
Pompeo says U.S. must confront China's Communist Party

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings