May 08 2018
|
Iyar, 23, 5778
|
Trump announces United States is withdrawing from Iran nuclear deal

By JPOST.COM STAFF
May 8, 2018 21:20
1 minute read.
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

The United States is withdrawing from the Iran nuclear deal, U.S. President Donald Trump announced in a speech Tuesday evening.

"The fact is this was a horrible one-sided deal that should have never, ever been made. It didn't bring calm, it didn't bring peace, and it never will," Trump said.

"If I allowed this deal to stand, there would soon be a nuclear arms race in the middle east," he added.

Trump also noted how the deal failed to curb Iranian development of ballistic missiles that could deliver a nuclear payload.

"We cannot prevent an Iranian nuclear bomb under the decaying and rotten structure of the current agreement. The Iran deal is defective at its core, if we do nothing, we know exactly what will happen... therefore, the United States will withdraw from the Iran nuclear deal."

Trump had given European leaders until May 12, the deadline for his decision on whether to renew waivers suspending US sanctions on Iran, to fix what he called "serious flaws" in the deal. If the deal is not improved, Trump said he would pull out, removing the United States from the deal signed by Iran and five other world powers - Britain, China, France, Germany and  Russia.

Israeli officials have urged Trump to pull out of the deal, and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu gave a dramatic speech revealing documents which he said prove Iran had a nuclear program in the past.


