Trump appologizes to Kavanaugh at White House swearing in ceremony

Trump apologizes to Kavanaugh during swearing-in ceremony, October 9, 2018 (Reuters)
In the swearing-in ceremony of Brett Kavanaugh to the US Supreme Court Monday night, President Donald Trump took the opportunity to apologize to Kavanaugh and his family.
“On behalf of our nation, I want to apologize to Brett and the entire Kavanaugh family for the terrible pain and suffering you have been forced to endure," said Trump at the triumphalist White House ceremony.
“What happened to the Kavanaugh family violates every notion of fairness, decency and due process. [In] our country, a man or woman must always be presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty," said Trump.
Kavanaugh was sworn into the ranks of Supreme Court judges after the Senate confirmed his appointment on Saturday amidst vehement protests following sexual assault claims against the candidate by Professor Christine Blasey Ford.
“And with that, I must state that you, sir, under historic scrutiny, were proven innocent." concluded Trump — incorrectly so, as the judge was found neither guilty nor innocent regarding the allegations.
