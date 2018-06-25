June 25 2018
Trump attacks Jimmy Fallon on Twitter

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
June 25, 2018 03:35
Amid growing national crises over American immigration and trade policy, and the imminent unveiling of his administrations plan to solve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, US President Donald Trump attacked Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon in a post on Twitter Sunday night.

"@jimmyfallon is now whimpering to all that he did the famous 'hair show' with me (where he seriously messed up my hair), & that he would have now done it differently because it is said to have 'humanized' me-he is taking heat," Trump wrote. "He called & said 'monster ratings.' Be a man Jimmy!"

The president was referring to his famous September 15, 2016 interview on the Tonight Show with Fallon. Fallon emotionally discussed the aftermath of that interview in a recent article in the The Hollywood Reporter.

In the same Twitter spree Sunday night, President Trump also attacked Senate Democrats for blocking a border security bill that, he claimed, "could easily pass" in the House of Representatives, and expressed his support for Clay Higgins, the incumbent Republican Congressman running for reelection in Louisiana's 3rd congressional district.


