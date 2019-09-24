Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Trump backs Egypt's Sisi in face of some protests back home

By REUTERS
September 24, 2019 00:29
NEW YORK, Sept 23 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday gave strong backing to Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi as Sisi grapples with protests at home, saying the United States and Egypt have a great long-term relationship.

"Everybody has demonstrations," Trump said with Sisi as they met on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly in New York. "No, I'm not concerned with it. Egypt has a great leader."

Sisi was first elected in 2014 with 97% of the vote, and re-elected four years later with the same percentage, in a vote in which the only other candidate was an ardent Sisi supporter. His popularity has been dented by economic austerity measures.


Sisi, asked about the demonstrations, blamed it on "political Islam."


