Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Trump bars entry to U.S. of senior Venezuelan officials, families

By REUTERS
September 26, 2019 00:35
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

U.S. President Donald Trump signed a proclamation on Wednesday barring senior members of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government and their families from entering the United States, part of his push to oust Maduro.

The ban includes all government officials with a rank of vice minister or above, all military members with a rank of colonel or above, members of a pro-government legislature called the Constituent Assembly, and all of their immediate family members.


Related Content

Breaking news
September 26, 2019
Pompeo says U.S. wants peaceful resolution with Iran

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings