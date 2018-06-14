June 14 2018
|
Tammuz, 1, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news Hi tech news
JERUSALEM Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium Israel's 70th anniversary

Trump blasts New York lawsuit: 'I won't settle this case!'

By REUTERS
June 14, 2018 18:36
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

WASHINGTON - US President Donald Trump on Thursday attacked "sleazy New York Democrats" after the state's attorney general sued him and his namesake foundation, and Trump said he would not settle the case.

"The sleazy New York Democrats, and their now disgraced (and run out of town) A.G. Eric Schneiderman, are doing everything they can to sue me on a foundation that took in $18,800,000 and gave out to charity more money than it took in, $19,200,000. I won’t settle this case!" Trump wrote on Twitter.

Schneiderman, the former state attorney general, resigned in May. The suit was filed by the current attorney general, Barbara Underwood, who said the foundation engaged in "extensive unlawful political coordination" with Trump's 2016 presidential campaign.


Related Content

Breaking news
June 14, 2018
New York sues to dissolve Donald J. Trump Foundation

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut