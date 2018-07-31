Trump calls Republican megadonors Koch brothers 'globalists'

Breaking news.
US President Donald Trump attacked Charles G. Koch and David H. Koch, megadonors to the Republican party, in a post to Twitter early Tuesday morning.
"The globalist Koch Brothers, who have become a total joke in real Republican circles, are against Strong Borders and Powerful Trade. I never sought their support because I don’t need their money or bad ideas. They love my Tax & Regulation Cuts, Judicial picks & more" Trump wrote.
"I made them richer. Their network is highly overrated, I have beaten them at every turn. They want to protect their companies outside the U.S. from being taxed, I’m for America First & the American Worker - a puppet for no one. Two nice guys with bad ideas. Make America Great Again!" the president wrote.
On Sunday, the Kochs' political action committee Americans for Prosperity announced that it would no longer only support Republican candidates, Vanity Fair reported. The announcement came after the Kochs' opposition to the administrations policies on trade, immigration and other issues.