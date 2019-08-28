Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Trump calls Puerto Rico one of most corrupt places on Earth as storm looms

By REUTERS
August 28, 2019
WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump on Wednesday struck out at a U.S. territory facing the destructive threat of Tropical Storm Dorian and financially limping under a massive bankruptcy filing, saying that Puerto Rico has misspent federal funds it received to help recover from devastating hurricanes in 2017.

"Puerto Rico is one of the most corrupt places on earth. Their political system is broken and their politicians are either Incompetent or Corrupt. Congress approved Billions of Dollars last time, more than anyplace else has ever gotten, and it is sent to Crooked Pols. No good!" Trump wrote in a tweet.Nonetheless, Trump approved an emergency declaration for Puerto Rico late on Tuesday, allowing for the Federal Emergency Management Agency to provide assistance in coordination with ongoing disaster preparedness efforts.


