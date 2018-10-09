Trump calls for upping stop and frisk in Chicago to reduce crime

Breaking news.
(photo credit: JPOST STAFF)
US President Donald Trump pledged on Monday to end a "crime spree" in Chicago and called for loosening restrictions on police in the third-largest US city to allow stopping and frisking suspects for weapons and other contraband.
Chicago police agreed in August 2015 to outside monitoring of stop-and-frisk searches after an American Civil Liberties Union report that found officers stopped a disproportionate number of black people and relied on the practice more heavily than departments in other cities.
Trump's remarks came three days after a white Chicago police officer was found guilty of murder in the 2014 shooting of a black teenager, a case that laid bare tensions between the city's black community and police department.
Proponents say stop-and-frisk helps prevent violent crime by taking more illegal guns and other contraband off the streets. Opponents say black people and members of other minority ethnic groups are unfairly targeted by the stops.
Trump said he had directed the US attorney general "go to the great city of Chicago to help straighten out the terrible shooting wave," without providing details.
“I’ve told them to work with local authorities to try to change the horrible deal the city of Chicago’s entered into with ACLU, which ties law enforcement’s hands and to strongly consider ‘stop and frisk,'" Trump said at the International Association of Chiefs of Police convention in Orlando, Florida.
