Trump calls off meeting with Danish prime minister over Greenland comments

President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he was postponing his scheduled meeting with Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen in two weeks because of her lack of interest in his offer to purchase Greenland.



"Denmark is a very special country with incredible people, but based on Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen’s comments, that she would have no interest in discussing the purchase of Greenland, I will be postponing our meeting scheduled in two weeks for another time," Trump said in a post on Twitter.

Trump, who is due to visit Copenhagen early next month, did not make clear if he was canceling the trip altogether.

