Trump calls on Ukraine whistleblower to 'come forward'

By REUTERS
November 3, 2019 16:51
U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday called on the whistleblower whose concerns prompted an impeachment inquiry to "come forward," appealing directly to the intelligence community employee in a stark departure from norms of conduct in such cases.

"The Whistleblower got it sooo wrong that HE must come forward. The Fake News Media knows who he is but, being an arm of the Democrat Party, don’t want to reveal him because there would be hell to pay. Reveal the Whistleblower and end the Impeachment Hoax!" Trump said in a Twitter post.


