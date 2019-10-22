Trump congratulates Canada's Trudeau on 'hard-fought' election win

OTTAWA - U.S. President Donald Trump congratulated Canadian Liberal Prime Minister Justin Trudeau early on Tuesday after the federal election put Trudeau back in power, though with a minority in parliament.



"Congratulations to Justin Trudeau on a wonderful and hard fought victory. Canada is well served," Trump said on Twitter. "I look forward to working with you toward the betterment of both of our countries!"

Congratulations to @JustinTrudeau on a wonderful and hard fought victory. Canada is well served. I look forward to working with you toward the betterment of both of our countries! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 22, 2019

var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });