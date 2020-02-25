The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Trump: coronavirus under control in the US, stock market looking good

By REUTERS  
FEBRUARY 25, 2020 01:34
President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that the coronavirus was under control in the United States, and added that he thought the stock market, which tumbled on Monday on worries over the fast-spreading disease, was "starting to look very good to me!"
"The Coronavirus is very much under control in the USA," Trump, who is visiting India, said on Twitter."We are in contact with everyone and all relevant countries. CDC & World Health have been working hard and very smart. Stock Market starting to look very good to me!," he said.
Bahrain suspends civil aviatiom flights for 48 hours
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/25/2020 01:29 AM
'Mission: Impossible' Italy movie shoot delayed by coronavirus
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/25/2020 01:24 AM
Italian national becomes third case of coronavirus in Spain
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/25/2020 12:49 AM
Pence, Pompeo to attend AIPAC policy conference next week
US considers response after China expels American journalists
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/24/2020 11:37 PM
US CDC confirms 53 coronavirus victims
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/24/2020 09:24 PM
IAF aircraft sighted over western, central Lebanon - Lebanese media
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 02/24/2020 08:13 PM
Seventh coronavirus death in Italy – report
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/24/2020 04:39 PM
Netanyahu cancels participation in Likud events due to Gaza rockets
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 02/24/2020 04:33 PM
IDF strikes PIJ infrastructure, including underground storage complexes
  • By MAARIV ONLINE
  • 02/24/2020 02:45 PM
Turkish Airlines cancels flights to four Iranian cities
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/24/2020 02:32 PM
China says more than 3,000 medical staff infected by coronavirus
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/24/2020 02:30 PM
Assange put lives at risk with his crimes, lawyer for United States says
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/24/2020 02:00 PM
Rocket alert sirens sound in Gaza border communities
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 02/24/2020 12:44 PM
