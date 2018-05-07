May 07 2018
|
Iyar, 22, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news Hi tech news
JERUSALEM Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium Israel's 70th anniversary

Trump defends CIA nominee, calls on her to 'win'

By REUTERS
May 7, 2018 15:07
1 minute read.
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

WASHINGTON - US President Donald Trump on Monday defended his pick to run the CIA after US media reports surfaced that she had sought to withdraw from the nomination over concerns about her involvement in the agency's interrogation program.

Gina Haspel is expected to face a brutal confirmation hearing in the Senate Intelligence Committee on Wednesday, and the Washington Post reported this weekend that she had offered to withdraw her nomination for fear the hearing would damage the CIA.

"My highly respected nominee for CIA Director, Gina Haspel, has come under fire because she was too tough on Terrorists ... Win Gina!" Trump wrote in a post on Twitter.

Critics of Haspel's nomination have taken issue with her role in a defunct program in which the CIA detained and interrogated al Qaeda suspects in secret prisons abroad using techniques, including waterboarding, widely condemned as torture.

Many details of Haspel's work remain classified.

Politico reported on Monday that Haspel will meet with a trio of Democratic senators on the intelligence panel ahead of her confirmation hearing.

Trump nominated Haspel, who would be the first woman to lead the intelligence agency, to succeed Mike Pompeo, who has become the secretary of state.


Related Content

Breaking news
May 7, 2018
Afghan gunships killed and wounded 107 boys and men in attack last month

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut