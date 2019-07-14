Trump defends 'well run' and 'clean' detention camps on border

Breaking news.
US President Donald Trump defended the US's detention camps on its southern border on Sunday, saying that a tour of the camps showed them to be "well run" and "clean."
"Friday’s tour showed vividly, to politicians and the media, how well run and clean the children’s detention centers are," Trump tweeted. "Great reviews! Failing @nytimes story was FAKE! The adult single men areas were clean but crowded - also loaded up with a big percentage of criminals. Sorry, can’t let them into our Country. If too crowded, tell them not to come to USA, and tell the Dems to fix the Loopholes - Problem Solved!"
