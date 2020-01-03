Trump does not have authority to go to war with Iran -Schumer

The top Democrat in the U.S. Senate said on Friday that President Donald Trump does not have the authority to go to war with Iran without congressional authorization, and said he should have consulted with top congressional leaders before the U.S. killed a top Iranian commander."It is my view that the president does not have the authority for a war with Iran," Senator Chuck Schumer said on the Senate floor. "If he plans a large increase in troops and potential hostility over a longer time, the administration will require congressional approval and the approval of the American people."