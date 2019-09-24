Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Trump doesn't mention Israeli-Palestinian conflict in U.N. speech

By
September 24, 2019 17:58
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

When speaking to the UN General Assembly on Tuesday, US President Donald Trump did not mention the Israeli-Palestinian conflict in his long speech stating US positions on global issues, including those in the Middle East. He mention Israel in the context of Iranian antisemitism.


Related Content

Breaking news
September 24, 2019
Netanyahu: Erdogan, stop lying

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut