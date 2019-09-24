Trump doesn't mention Israeli-Palestinian conflict in U.N. speech

When speaking to the UN General Assembly on Tuesday, US President Donald Trump did not mention the Israeli-Palestinian conflict in his long speech stating US positions on global issues, including those in the Middle East. He mention Israel in the context of Iranian antisemitism.



