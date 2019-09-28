Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Trump envoy to Ukraine Volker resigns

By REUTERS
September 28, 2019 02:23
US President Donald Trump's special representative for Ukraine, Kurt Volker, resigned on Friday, CNN reported, after being named in a whistleblower complaint relating to a July 25 phone call between Trump and Ukraine's president.


According to the whistleblower complaint from within the intelligence community, Volker spoke with Trump's lawyer Rudy Giuliani to try to "contain the damage" from his efforts to press Ukraine to investigate Trump's political rival Joe Biden.
Volker's resignation was first reported by the State Press, a student-run publication at Arizona State University, which backs a think tank where Volker serves as executive director. 









