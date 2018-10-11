Trump formerly owned family property, 666 Fifth Avenue, sold for $7.3 mil

Breaking news.
NEW YORK - Vornado Realty Trust said on Wednesday the repayment of a mortgage after the sale of its stake in a Manhattan office tower formerly controlled by the family of President Donald Trump's son-in-law would result in $7.3 million of net income.
The amount is less than an $8 million gain Vornado had previously said it expected to report on its third-quarter financial statement. A financial statement gain of $134 million was as expected, Vornado said in a regulatory filing.
Vornado reported in August it had completed the sale of its 49.5 percent stake in the office portion of 666 Fifth Avenue, a flagship holding once overseen by Jared Kushner, who is married to Trump's daughter Ivanka.
Vornado at the time reported net proceeds from the sale were about $120 million and that the existing mortgage loan was repaid.
Canada's Brookfield Asset Management said at the time that it had acquired a 99-year lease-hold on the tower.
