October 11 2018
|
Heshvan, 2, 5779
The Jerusalem Post
Trump formerly owned family property, 666 Fifth Avenue, sold for $7.3 mil

By REUTERS
October 11, 2018 01:35
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

 
NEW YORK - Vornado Realty Trust said on Wednesday the repayment of a mortgage after the sale of its stake in a Manhattan office tower formerly controlled by the family of President Donald Trump's son-in-law would result in $7.3 million of net income.

The amount is less than an $8 million gain Vornado had previously said it expected to report on its third-quarter financial statement. A financial statement gain of $134 million was as expected, Vornado said in a regulatory filing.


Vornado reported in August it had completed the sale of its 49.5 percent stake in the office portion of 666 Fifth Avenue, a flagship holding once overseen by Jared Kushner, who is married to Trump's daughter Ivanka.


Vornado at the time reported net proceeds from the sale were about $120 million and that the existing mortgage loan was repaid.


Canada's Brookfield Asset Management said at the time that it had acquired a 99-year lease-hold on the tower.

Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>

