Trump greets Americans freed by North Korea at Andrews Airfield

JOINT BASE ANDREWS - A plane carrying three Americans released by North Korea landed at a military base bear Washington early on Thursday to be welcomed by US President Donald Trump and his wife, Melania.



North Korea released the three - Kim Dong-chul, Kim Sang-duk, also known as Tony Kim, and Kim Hak-song - and handed them over to US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in Pyongyang on Wednesday, clearing a major obstacle to an unprecedented summit between Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.



Trump and First Lady Melania walked up the stairs to board the plane after it landed at Joint Base Andrews, a military base outside Washington DC, at around 2.40 a.m.



