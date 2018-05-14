Trump, in message to Jerusalem embassy ceremony: U.S. fully committed to peace

JERUSALEM - US President Donald Trump, in a recorded message at a ceremony opening the US embassy in Jerusalem, said on Monday he remained committed to peace between Israel and the Palestinians.



"Our greatest hope is for peace," said Trump, whose recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital and relocation of the embassy to the holy city from Tel Aviv, has outraged Palestinians and drawn international concern.



"The United States remains fully committed to facilitating a lasting peace agreement," Trump said. "The United States will always be a great friend of Israel and a partner in the cause of freedom and peace."



