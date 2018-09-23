Trump lawyer Giuliani negates White House, says Iran's government will be overthrown

Breaking news.
NEW YORK, Sept 22 (Reuters) - President Donald Trump's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani on Saturday said that US sanctions on Iran are leading to economic pain that could lead to a "successful revolution," contrasting with administration comments that government change in Tehran is not US policy.
"I don't know when we're going to overthrow them," said Giuliani, who spoke in his own capacity though he is a Trump ally, at an Iran Uprising Summit held by the Organization of Iranian-American Communities, which opposes Tehran's government.
"It could be in a few days, months, a couple of years. But it's going to happen," Giuliani told a crowd at a hotel in Times Square.
Giuliani's comments were in contrast with the Trump administration's policy of not seeking a change of government even though it is reimposing sanctions that are crippling Iran's economy.
Trump ripped up a global deal on Iran's nuclear program in May and his administration is snapping back sanctions on the Islamic Republic, including measures on its oil exports from Nov. 4.
