Trump lawyer Giuliani subpoenaed by U.S. House Democrats

September 30, 2019 23:31
WASHINGTON - Three U.S. House of Representatives committees said on Monday that a subpoena had been sent to President Donald Trump's lawyer Rudy Giuliani, seeking documents in their impeachment inquiry.

The House Foreign Affairs, Intelligence and Oversight committees said Giuliani had said on national television that he asked the government of Ukraine to "target" former Vice President Joe Biden.

 Giuliani was asked to hand over documents related to Trump's effort to pressure Ukrainian President Volodymry Zelenskiy to investigate Biden, a top contender for the Democratic nomination to run against Trump as the Republican president seeks re-election in 2020.
The three committee chairmen said letters were also sent seeking documents and setting deposition dates for businessman Lev Parnas and real estate investor Igor Fruman, who, according to various media accounts, helped introduce Giuliani into top Ukrainian political circles.


A letter was also sent to Semyon "Sam" Kislin, a Ukrainian immigrant who has had business ties to Trump and served on Giuliani's city economic development corporation when Giuliani was mayor of New York.


Parnas' deposition was set for Oct. 10, Fruman's for Oct. 11 and Kislin's for Oct. 14. 


September 30, 2019
Trump pressed Australian PM to help in probe of Mueller inquiry origins

