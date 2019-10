U.S President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he likely will bring lawsuits against some of the people involved in pushing the Mueller investigation into whether he colluded with Russia in the 2016 presidential campaign.

var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });