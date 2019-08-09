Trump names counterterrorism chief as acting director of national intel.

WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump on Thursday named Joseph Maguire, the director of the National Counterterrorism Center, as the acting director of national intelligence.



Trump said on Twitter that Maguire will assume the post on Aug. 15.



