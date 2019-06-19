President Trump officially announces 2020 reelection bid

Breaking news.
President Donald Trump took to the stage at a rally in Orlando, Florida on Tuesday night and officially announced he will campaign for reelection in 2020.
Whilst taking the opportunity to hit back at some of his Democratic rivals for President, Trump said "we are going to keep America great again," continuing, "Tonight I stand before you to officially launch my campaign for a second term as President of the United States."
Trump also said during the rally that a trade deal with China was possible and called China's President Xi a "terrific person."