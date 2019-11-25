The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
BREAKING NEWS

Trump ordered Pentagon to let convicted Navy SEAL keep elite forces pin

By REUTERS  
NOVEMBER 25, 2019 18:55
WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump ordered the Pentagon to let a Navy SEAL convicted of battlefield misconduct keep his Trident pin designating him as a member of the elite force, instead of holding a review board, his defense secretary said on Monday.
The disclosure by Mark Esper illustrates how Trump intervened repeatedly in the case of Special Operations Chief Edward Gallagher, who was acquitted by a military jury of murdering a captured Islamic State fighter in Iraq, but convicted of posing with the detainee's corpse.After restoring Gallagher's rank on Nov. 15, Trump on Sunday gave a formal order to halt the military's plans to hold a review board, Esper said.
"I spoke with the President on Sunday. He gave me the order that Eddie Gallagher will retain his Trident pin," Esper told reporters at the Pentagon, referring to Special Operations Chief Edward Gallagher.
Esper said he had been in favor of following the regular processes but stressed that, as president, Trump had "every right, authority and privilege to do what he wants to do."
His comments were Esper's first since after he fired Navy Secretary Richard Spencer on Sunday over his handling of Gallagher case.
Esper gave new detail about why he fired Spencer, saying the Navy chief had sought to cut a side deal with the White House that was "contrary to what we had agreed to and contrary to Secretary Spencer's public position" -- in which he appeared to favor allowing the military justice process to go ahead.
"We learned that several days prior, Secretary Spencer had proposed a deal whereby if the President allowed the Navy to handle the case, he would guarantee that Eddie Gallagher would be restored to rank, allowed to retain his Trident and permitted to retire," Esper said.
Esper said he asked for Spencer's resignation letter on Sunday.
Spencer's letter, seen by Reuters, took parting shots at Trump and defended the need to preserve "good order and discipline throughout the ranks" -- something Navy officials had believed the peer review board would help ensure.
"The rule of law is what sets us apart from our adversaries," Spencer wrote.
"Unfortunately it has become apparent that in this respect, I no longer share the same understanding with the Commander in Chief who appointed me."
The top U.S. general said on Monday that as far as he was concerned the Gallagher case was now closed.
"As far as I'm concerned, it is case closed now and it is time to move on and address the national security of the United States," Army General Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff told a small group of reporters during a trip to the Middle East.
Syria constitutional talks stuck on first day of new round
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/25/2019 06:59 PM
Rocket launched from Gaza Strip into Israel
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 11/25/2019 06:45 PM
Lebanon business group urges general strike to push for end to crisis
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/25/2019 06:15 PM
Mexico urges Pelosi to move ahead with trade deal approval
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/25/2019 06:14 PM
Qatar, Kuwait told U.S. they will join naval coalition, official says
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/25/2019 05:35 PM
U.S. Supreme Court turns away murder case highlighted in 'Serial' podcast
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/25/2019 05:01 PM
Mexico doesn't expect US to designate drug cartels terrorists
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/25/2019 04:58 PM
Yair Lapid: Netanyahu dragging us into civil war
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 11/25/2019 04:40 PM
Benjamin Netanyahu meets with supporters
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 11/25/2019 04:25 PM
Saudi-led coalition carries out air strikes along Yemen's Red Sea coast
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/25/2019 04:01 PM
Interpol seeks 8 fugitives on day to end violence against women
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/25/2019 03:55 PM
IRGC: Iran will destroy Israel, the United States and Saudi Arabia
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/25/2019 03:07 PM
Revolutionary Guards: Iran's enemies will be destroyed if they cross our red lines
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/25/2019 02:54 PM
Appeal hearing for Naama Issachar set on December 12
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 11/25/2019 02:49 PM
Protesters torch DR Congo mayor's office after massacre
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/25/2019 02:17 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Copyright
Advertise with Us
Statistics
Ad Specs
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
RSS feed
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
Benjamin Netanyahu
NYC Conference
Diplomatic Conference
JPost Elections Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Mobile Apps
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
JPost RSS feeds
JPost.com Archive
JPost Alert
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Moving In Israel
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Personas Media
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2019 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by