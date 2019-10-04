Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Trump pushing nations for Biden probe is 'wrong and appalling' -Romney

By REUTERS
October 4, 2019 19:36
    U.S. Senator and former Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney said on Friday it was "wrong and appalling" for President Donald Trump to push other nations to investigate former Vice President and Democratic presidential frontrunner Joe Biden.

"When the only American citizen President Trump singles out for China's investigation is his political opponent in the midst of the Democratic nomination process, it strains credulity to suggest that it is anything other than politically motivated," Romney said on Twitter. "By all appearances, the president’s brazen and unprecedented appeal to China and to Ukraine to investigate Joe Biden is wrong and appalling." 


