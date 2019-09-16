Trump questions Iran's denial of blame over Saudi attacks

WASHINGTON - U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday questioned Iran's claim that it had nothing to do with weekend attacks on a giant oil plant in Saudi Arabia that have cut off 5% of global crude output.



"Remember when Iran shot down a drone, saying knowingly that it was in their 'airspace' when, in fact, it was nowhere close. They stuck strongly to that story knowing that it was a very big lie. Now they say that they had nothing to do with the attack on Saudi Arabia. We'll see?" Trump wrote in a tweet.

