Trump rule restricting asylum seekers struck down by court

A US federal judge on Friday struck down one of President Donald Trump's initiatives to curtail asylum claims, ruling that the government could not reject migrants who had crossed the border illegally.
A different federal judge had already put a temporary block on the policy, which would have rejected asylum claims from people who entered the United States between legal ports of entry. The ruling on Friday by US District Judge Randolph Moss in Washington, D.C. went further by finding the Trump rule violated immigration law.The Trump administration issued the rule in November 2018 as part of a series of policies aimed at reducing legal and illegal immigration, a touchstone issue that helped Trump get elected in 2016 and is already part of the 2020 campaign.
As with many of the Trump efforts, the rule ran into a number of legal challenges. In the Washington case, 19 asylum-seekers from Nicaragua, Honduras, El Salvador and Guatemala challenged the rule on several grounds, including that it violated US law that allows migrants to apply for asylum regardless of whether they entered legally.
Immigrant rights advocates celebrated the decision, calling it a resounding defeat for the Trump administration that will save lives.
