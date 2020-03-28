The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Trump said he may quarantine New York, New Jersey and Connecticut

By REUTERS  
MARCH 28, 2020 19:46
President Trump said Saturday he was considering imposing a quarantine on New York, New Jersey and Connecticut.
Trump said he was mulling the quarantine, while at the same walking back urging to quickly reopen the economy. Trump said he was unsure about whether the United States will reopen for business by April 12th following shutdowns in major cities across the country. Asked whether he thought the United States would open by Easter Sunday, Trump said at the White House on Saturday, "We'll see, what happens," he said.
 
New York postpones primary election as coronavirus cases keep growing
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/28/2020 08:19 PM
Netanyahu sends condolences to Italy
Earthquake of magnitude 5.8 hits Indonesia
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/28/2020 07:30 PM
Coronavirus death toll in Italy's Lombardy rises by around 542 in a day
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/28/2020 07:24 PM
Lebanese police remove Beirut protest camp
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/28/2020 06:20 PM
Russia to close borders starting on March 30
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/28/2020 05:51 PM
UK coronavirus death toll rises to 1,019, up 260 in one day
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/28/2020 05:45 PM
Israel's ambassador in Germany recovers from coronavirus
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 03/28/2020 04:52 PM
Netherlands' coronavirus deaths rise 93 to 639, infections up by 1,159
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/28/2020 04:35 PM
Taliban says will not negotiate with team announced by Afghan government
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/28/2020 04:21 PM
Swiss coronavirus death toll reaches 235, confirmed cases top 13,000
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/28/2020 03:32 PM
South Korea says three Korean test-kit makers win FDA pre-approval
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/28/2020 02:39 PM
Spain's coronavirus death toll rises by 832 overnight to 5,690
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/28/2020 02:09 PM
Japan barely avoiding declaring coronavirus emergency situation, PM says
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/28/2020 01:04 PM
Algeria arrests leading journalist Khaled Drareni
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/28/2020 01:02 PM
