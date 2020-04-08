Trump says 110,000 ventilators will be added in coming weeks

US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that the federal government had 8,675 ventilators in a national stockpile available to states who need them while another 110,000 are to be delivered in coming weeks."I don't think we'll need them," the president said, referring to the ventilators, in a White House briefing. "But we'll have them for the future and we'll also be able to help other countries who are desperate for ventilators."The president also said that the United Kingdom has asked for 200 ventilators.In the United States, the new coronavirus has killed more than 10,000 people while more than 367,000 have fallen ill, according to a Reuters tally.