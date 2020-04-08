The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Trump says 110,000 ventilators will be added in coming weeks

By REUTERS  
APRIL 8, 2020 01:23
US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that the federal government had 8,675 ventilators in a national stockpile available to states who need them while another 110,000 are to be delivered in coming weeks.
"I don't think we'll need them," the president said, referring to the ventilators, in a White House briefing. "But we'll have them for the future and we'll also be able to help other countries who are desperate for ventilators."The president also said that the United Kingdom has asked for 200 ventilators.
In the United States, the new coronavirus has killed more than 10,000 people while more than 367,000 have fallen ill, according to a Reuters tally.
Australia's parliament set to pass huge stimulus plan
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/08/2020 02:39 AM
Health Ministry signs deal to provide equipment for 10k tests a day
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 04/07/2020 11:57 PM
Under new coronavirus rules, US deports 400 migrant children
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/07/2020 10:42 PM
France: Fourth country to pass the 10,000 coronavirus death toll
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/07/2020 10:28 PM
House committee chair calls Navy secretary to resign, despite apology
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/07/2020 10:10 PM
Shaked: I'll fight to prevent changes in the Judicial Election Committee
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 04/07/2020 09:25 PM
High Court upholds lockdown of Bnei Brak as legal
Defense Ministry: Include disabled veterans in Passover grant
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 04/07/2020 08:52 PM
Knesset approves special NIS 500 grants for Passover
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 04/07/2020 07:54 PM
UK chief science adviser: Too early to say if coronavirus has peaked
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/07/2020 07:37 PM
Raab: UK PM Boris Johnson breathing without any assistance
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/07/2020 07:30 PM
New York state has the most coronavirus cases after Spain, US overall
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/07/2020 07:28 PM
Trudeau: Canada must work with US to ensure flow of medical supplies
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/07/2020 06:57 PM
US appeals court rules in favor of Trump's plan to resume executions
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/07/2020 06:53 PM
US Treasury to ask Congress for $200b. loan for small businesses - report
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/07/2020 06:48 PM
