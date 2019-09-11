Trump says Bolton a 'disaster' on North Korea, 'out of line' on Venezuela

US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that John Bolton, dismissed a day earlier as national security adviser, had been a "disaster" on North Korea policy, "out of line" on Venezuela, and did not get along with important administration officials.

Trump said Bolton had made mistakes, including offending North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un by demanding that he follow a "Libyan model" and hand over all his nuclear weapons.

"We were set back very badly when John Bolton talked about the Libyan model ... what a disaster," Trump told reporters at the White House.

