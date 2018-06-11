June 11 2018
|
Sivan, 28, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news Hi tech news
JERUSALEM Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium Israel's 70th anniversary

Trump says Canadian prime minister 'acts hurt when called out'

By REUTERS
June 11, 2018 04:27
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

US President Donald Trump continued his ongoing verbal attacks on Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau early on Monday from Singapore, suggesting that "Justin acts hurt when called out!"

Trump, who is in Asia for meetings with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, tweeted that "Fair Trade is now to be called Fool Trade if it is not Reciprocal" and suggested that Canada is "bragging" in an unspecified release about benefiting from US trade. Trump did not name the document that he was referring to.


Related Content

Breaking news
June 11, 2018
Gulf states pledge $2.5 billion aid package to Jordan

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut