Trump says Japan and South Korea 'need to get along'

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday that South Korea and Japan need to get along, in comments referring to a dispute between two key U.S. allies.



Seoul and Tokyo are mired in a deepening political and trade dispute, which is fanning concerns that it might undercut three-way security cooperation to fend off North Korea's nuclear threats.

