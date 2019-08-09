Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Trump says Japan and South Korea 'need to get along'

By REUTERS
August 9, 2019 18:24
U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday that South Korea and Japan need to get along, in comments referring to a dispute between two key U.S. allies.

Seoul and Tokyo are mired in a deepening political and trade dispute, which is fanning concerns that it might undercut three-way security cooperation to fend off North Korea's nuclear threats.


