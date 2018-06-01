June 01 2018
Trump says June 12 summit with North Korea's Kim is back on

By REUTERS
June 1, 2018 21:49
US President Donald Trump said on Friday a nuclear arms summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un that the United States pulled out of last week will now go ahead as scheduled on June 12 in Singapore.

"I think it's probably going to be a very successful, ultimately a successful process," Trump told reporters on the White House lawn after meeting with a senior North Korean official in the Oval Office.

Kim Yong Chol, a close aide to the North Korean leader, was the highest level figure from the secretive state to hold talks at the White House since a senior envoy visited former President Bill Clinton in 2000.

After exchanging threats and insults since Trump became president last year, the United States and North Korea have been trying to set up the summit between their leaders. Trump wants to sue the meeting to pressure Pyongyang into giving up its nuclear weapons.


