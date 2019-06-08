Trump says U.S. and Mexico have signed immigration agreement

Breaking news.
U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday that he has indefinitely suspended the threat of tariffs against Mexico after reaching "a signed agreement" on immigration.
"I am pleased to inform you that The United States of America has reached a signed agreement with Mexico," Trump said on Twitter. "The Tariffs scheduled to be implemented by the U.S. on Monday, against Mexico, are hereby indefinitely suspended," he said.
"Mexico, in turn, has agreed to take strong measures to stem the tide of Migration through Mexico, and to our Southern Border. This is being done to greatly reduce, or eliminate, Illegal Immigration coming from Mexico and into the United States," Trump said.
