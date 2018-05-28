Trump says U.S. officials arrive in North Korea to prepare for talks

WASHINGTON - US President Donald Trump said on Sunday his team arrived in North Korea to arrange for his possible meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jung Un.



In a message on Twitter, Trump said: "Our United States team has arrived in North Korea to make arrangements for the Summit between Kim Jong Un and myself. I truly believe North Korea has brilliant potential and will be a great economic and financial Nation one day. Kim Jong Un agrees with me on this. It will happen!"



Share on facebook Share on twitter