Trump says U.S. sanctioning Iran's national bank

By REUTERS
September 20, 2019 17:40
The United States is imposing sanctions on Iran's national bank, U.S. President Donald Trump told reporters at the White House on Friday.


Trump did not give any other details about the sanctions. U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said the bank was Tehran's last source of funds.


