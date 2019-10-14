Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Trump says Ukraine whistleblower's identity should be revealed

By REUTERS
October 14, 2019 14:11
U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday insisted that the U.S. intelligence official who filed a whistleblower's complaint that focused on Trump's call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy must be unmasked.

Trump also said that the whistleblower should testify in Congress. Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives are conducting hearings as part of its impeachment inquiry into the president, which centers on the call with Zelenskiy.

"We must determine the Whistleblower's identity to determine WHY this was done to the USA," Trump wrote in a post on Twitter.


