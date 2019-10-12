Trump says acting Homeland Security Secretary McAleenan is stepping down

Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

By REUTERS
October 12, 2019 02:57
US President Donald Trump said on Friday that acting Homeland Security Secretary Kevin McAleenan was stepping down and a new acting chief of the agency would be named next week.


"Kevin now, after many years in Government, wants to spend more time with his family and go to the private sector," Trump said on Twitter.
"I will be announcing the new Acting Secretary next week. Many wonderful candidates," he said.


