Trump says as far as he is concerned, Afghanistan peace talks are dead

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday that talks with Taliban leaders of Afghanistan are off and he was still thinking about a troop drawdown in the country.



"As far as I'm concerned, they're dead," Trump told reporters as he left the White House for North Carolina, after calling off secret planned Camp David talks on a peace plan over the weekend. As for withdrawing some of the 14,000 U.S. troops in the country, he said, "We'd like to get out but we'll get out at the right time."



var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });