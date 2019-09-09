Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Trump says as far as he is concerned, Afghanistan peace talks are dead

By REUTERS
September 9, 2019 21:59
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday that talks with Taliban leaders of Afghanistan are off and he was still thinking about a troop drawdown in the country.

"As far as I'm concerned, they're dead," Trump told reporters as he left the White House for North Carolina, after calling off secret planned Camp David talks on a peace plan over the weekend. As for withdrawing some of the 14,000 U.S. troops in the country, he said, "We'd like to get out but we'll get out at the right time."


Related Content

Breaking news
September 9, 2019
Several people shot in Dutch city of Dordrecht -police

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut