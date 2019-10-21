Trump says being president has cost him $2 billion to $5 billion

US President Donald Trump said on Monday that being president has cost him between $2 billion and $5 billion that he would have made if he had continued running his business instead of getting into politics.

But, he told reporters, "If I had it to go it again I would do it in an instant, because who cares, if you can afford it, what difference does it make?"

Trump expressed annoyance at having to reverse his decision to stage the Group of Seven summit in June at his Trump National Doral golf resort in the Miami area.

His plan to have the event at Doral drew sharp criticism from both Republicans and Democrats who said it gave the impression that he was profiting from being president.

