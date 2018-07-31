Trump says collusion is not a crime as first Russia probe trial begins

Breaking news.
WASHINGTON - US President Donald Trump said "collusion is not a crime" on Tuesday as the first trial in federal Special Counsel Robert Mueller's Russia probe begins.
"Collusion is not a crime, but that doesn’t matter because there was No Collusion (except by Crooked Hillary and the Democrats)!" Trump wrote on Twitter.
The trial of his former campaign manager, Paul Manafort, on tax and bank fraud charges was scheduled to begin in Virginia on Tuesday. Mueller is investigating whether Trump campaign officials worked with Moscow to try to sway the 2016 US presidential election.