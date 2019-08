Trump says has good feeling on Iran, open to meeting Rouhani

BIARRITZ, France - U.S. President Donald Trump said it was realistic to think that a meeting with Iran's President Hassan Rouhani could happen in the coming weeks.



"I have a good feeling. They have to be good players, if you understand what I mean. They can’t do what they were saying they were going to do, because if they do that, they will be met with really very violent force. So I think they are going to be good," Trump told reporters at a news conference at a G7 summit in Biarritz. "I think he is going to want to meet and get their situation straightened out. They are hurting badly."

